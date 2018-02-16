WATCH: Timberwolves Pay Tribute To Flip Saunders





MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The memory of Flip Saunders is now a permanent part of Target Center.

The Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled a new banner ahead of Thursday night’s game.

The unveiling followed a special ceremony that included speeches from play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan, former players Sam Cassell and Chauncey Billups, along with members of Saunders’ family.

This night was for Saunders, but also benefits the Flip Saunders legacy fund, which was established to support deserving individuals and groups to continue to portray Sunders’ positive impact he made on everyone.

Current head coach Tom Thibodeau reflected on his memories of Saunders.

“Who he was as a person, he was a special guy. He had the unique ability to make everyone feel good. He’d come up and you felt like you were his best friend,” Thibodeau said.

“He loved the game, he loved people and again just the way he carried himself. When it was going great for him he had great humility. When things were tough, he was still always upbeat. He was just a really special guy.”

Saunders led the Minnesota Timberwolves from 1995 until 2005. He came back to coach in June of 2014 and died of Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2015.

