Water Gremlin can reopen Tuesday as judge approves lead cleanup plan

Water Gremlin Co. can resume production next week at its factory in White Bear Township after a Ramsey County judge approved a plan to control lead contamination that caused state regulators to shutter the facility last Monday.

At a court hearing on Friday, Ramsey County District Judge Leonardo Castro considered remediation plans submitted by the company and state officials, approved a compromise between the two, and said the plant can reopen on Tuesday morning.

The remediation plan approved by Castro is just the first phase in an effort to protect Water Gremlin’s workers and their families from lead poisoning.

The parties are due back in court on Nov. 6 to present more comprehensive cleanup proposals.

The plant was shuttered Monday in a temporary emergency order by the state departments of Health and Labor and Industry, after tests showed that children of some Water Gremlin employees had elevated lead levels in their blood. The company uses lead to manufacture fishing tackle and battery components.

Lead is an extremely dangerous metal that can cause brain damage and neurological problems in children and miscarriages in pregnant women.

Published at Fri, 01 Nov 2019 19:13:01 +0000