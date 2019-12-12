Water Gremlin Efforts To Make Improvements

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Community members got a chance to ask questions on Wednesday about the investigation into a Twin Cities factory with a history of pollution.

The state shut down Water Gremlin in late October after some workers unknowingly tracked home lead to their families.

The plant in White Bear Township re-opened a week later with the courts overseeing required changes.

Minnesota Pollution Control and other agencies outlined their plans Wednesday evening to make sure Water Gremlin follows the new rules. After, members of the public were able to submit questions, many asked why or how this happened.

Last week, the court acknowledged the Water Gremlin’s efforts to make improvements.

The company had to clean areas in the plant, employee cars, and workers were subject to lead spot checks. Due to the progress, daily employee lead spot checks were allowed to be reduced.