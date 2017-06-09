WCCO Viewers’ Choice For Best Onion Rings In Minnesota



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been said that the one thing we can truly count on in this world is change.

Run that one by Mary Johnson, owner of Wampach’s Restaurant in Shakopee, and you might have cause to rethink.

“Shakopee’s changed quite a bit, it’s grown up. But really it’s still small town here,” Johnson said.

Johnson has worked most of her adult life at Wampach’s under three different owners.

“We change things here and there, but the basic menu is still the same,” she said.

And why change? They’ve got great burgers, comfort food — and the best onion rings in Minnesota.

And any restaurant where many customers order onion rings for breakfast has got to be doing it right.

Each hand-cut ring is dipped by hand and dropped into the oil one at a time. The painstaking process insures that each ring comes out a masterpiece, and not a stuck-together mess like you often see.

Wambach’s opens every day at 5:30 a.m. They stay open until 9 p.m. from Tuesday through Saturday, until 7 p.m. on Monday and until 2 p.m. Sundays.

