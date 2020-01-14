‘We Are Extremely Grateful’: Driver Evacuates Richfield Middle School Bus Before It Bursts Into Flames

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Richfield Middle School boys basketball team is safe after their school bus erupted in flames Monday afternoon in Maplewood while en route to a game.

Richfield Public Schools officials say the fire broke out on northbound Highway 494 at Carver Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. The driver quickly pulled over after smelling and seeing smoke coming from the vents, and got all 18 seventh-grade boys and their coach safely off the bus. Soon after exiting, the engineer burst into flames.

The team and coach returned to the middle school on another district bus. Officials say the driver has nearly 20 years of experience.

“We are extremely grateful that there were no injuries and that our driver was able to quickly and calmly evacuate students,” Superintendent Steven Unowsky said. “His swift and decisive actions ensured students and staff were safe.”

The four-year-old bus last underwent an inspection in December. The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.