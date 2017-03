Wells Fargo Upgrading To Card-Free ATMs



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wells Fargo is upgrading all of its ATMs, so you can take out money without using a debit card.

Instead, you get a unique eight digit code from the bank’s smartphone app. You’d enter that code and a pin to access your account.

But if you like using a card, don’t worry — the bank will still accept them.

Published at Thu, 23 Mar 2017 22:12:58 +0000