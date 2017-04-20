Westbound I-94 Reopens At Lowry Tunnel After Crash
Westbound I-94 Reopens At Lowry Tunnel After Crash
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Commuters in Minneapolis dealt with a major headache Thursday morning.
All lanes of westbound traffic along Interstate 94 were closed because of a crash in the Lowry Tunnel during rush hour.
The crash closed the roadway during the 8 o’clock hour, but by 9:30 a.m. the stretch had reopened.
There was no immediate word whether there were any serious injuries in the crash.
Published at Thu, 20 Apr 2017 14:31:20 +0000