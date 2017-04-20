Westbound I-94 Reopens At Lowry Tunnel After Crash



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Commuters in Minneapolis dealt with a major headache Thursday morning.

All lanes of westbound traffic along Interstate 94 were closed because of a crash in the Lowry Tunnel during rush hour.

The crash closed the roadway during the 8 o’clock hour, but by 9:30 a.m. the stretch had reopened.

There was no immediate word whether there were any serious injuries in the crash.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 20 Apr 2017 14:31:20 +0000