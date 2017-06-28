Where To See Fireworks In 2017

Where To See Fireworks In 2017

Where To See Fireworks In 2017



Click on the city nearest to you to find information about their Fourth of July firework display plans.

Minneapolis

St. Paul

Albert Lea

Alexandria

Andover

Annandale

Anoka

Apple Valley

Austin

Blaine

Bloomington

Brainerd

Chanhassen

Chaska

Coon Rapids

Cottage Grove

Delano

Duluth

Eagan

Eden Prairie

Edina

Elk River

Excelsior

Fairmont

Faribault

Fergus Falls

Forest Lake

Hamlake

Hastings

Hudson, Wis.

Lakeville

Mankato

Maple Grove

Maplewood

Marine On St. Croix

Mendota Heights

Minnetonka

Moorhead

New Prague

Owatonna

Park Rapids

Plymouth

Prinsburg

Prior Lake

Red Wing

Richfield

Robbinsdale

Rochester

Roseville

St. Cloud

St. Joseph

St. Louis Park

St. Peter

Shakopee

Shoreview

Spicer

Stewartville

Stillwater

Waconia

Walker

White Bear Lake

Welch

Woodbury

(Don’t see the one near you? Let us know to add it by contacting us here!)

Minneapolis

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Best viewing spots are along downtown Minneapolis riverfront

Admission: Free

Details: Red, White and BOOM celebrates Independence Day with music, entertainment and family fun on the downtown Minneapolis Riverfront on July 3 and 4. Fireworks are at 10 p.m. on July 4. Fireworks are set off from Water Power Park. Viewing area is the riverfront between Stone Arch and 3rd Avenue Bridge. — Main Street and 3rd Ave. The fireworks are free to watch. There’s live music and family activities from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Family and fun zone activities will be held in Father Hennepin Park. Live music will be playing at Mill Ruins Park and Father Hennepin Bluffs Park.

Link:minneapolisparks.org/activities__events/events/red_white_and_boom

St. Paul

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: CHS Field, 630 N. Broadway St.

Admission: Free (Seating is first-come, first-served)

Details: “The 4th of July Movie & Fireworks” is at St. Paul’s CHS Field. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks will start at 10 p.m. All are encouraged to pack a blanket, but you’re encouraged to leave food, fireworks/sparklers, firearms and chairs at home. You can also view the fireworks for free from nearby Indian Mounds Regional Park or Lower Landing Park.

Link:stpaul.gov/file/images/mayors-office/july-4th

Albert Lea

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Fountain Lake

Admission: Free

Details: There will be one of the largest fireworks display in southern Minnesota at Fountain Lake at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, which will be visible at all spots around the lake. The annual Albert Lea Fourth of July parade will take place the morning of Monday, July 3 at 6 p.m. It’s preceded by the Freedom Festival at 4 p.m. at Denmark Park.

Alexandria

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)

Location: Lake Darling near Arrowwood Resort, 2100 Arrowwood Lane NW

Admission: Free

Details: Star Storm 2017 is back and better than ever this year with the remarkable fireworks show over Lake Darling at Arrowwood Resort.

Link:alexmncalendar.com/event/star-storm-2017-july-4th-fireworks

Andover

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2017

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Sunshine Park, 1900 Crosstown Blvd. NW.

Admission: Free

Details: The fireworks show is part of the city’s Family Fun Fest.

Link:ci.andover.mn.us/252/Andover-Family-Fun-Fest

Annandale

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: About 10 p.m.

Location: Annandale Municipal Park, 300 Oak Ave. N

Admission: Free

Details: One of the longest standing Fourth of July traditions in Minnesota is the annual celebration in Annandale. The celebration starts at 10 a.m. with a parade, and fireworks start at about 10 p.m.

Link:annandale4thofjuly.org/events/fireworks

Anoka

Date: Monday, July 3, 2017

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Best viewing at Castle Field (4001 7th Ave.) and Anoka High School (3939 N. 7th Ave.)

Admission: Free

Details: The 20th Annual Fireworks Display will light up the sky on July 3. There are also an array of events earlier in the day, including an ice cream social and a celebrity kickball game.

Link:ci.anoka.mn.us/index.asp?Type=B_BASIC&SEC=

Apple Valley

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Johnny Cake Ridge Park East, 5800 W. 140th St.

Admission: Free

Details: Freedom Days takes place from June 27 to July 4, culminating with a fireworks display at 10 p.m.

Link:avfreedomdays.com/daily-schedule/#july4

Bemidji

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: About 10 p.m.

Location: Best viewing at Sanford Center Parking Lot, 1111 Event Center Dr. NE

Admission: Free

Details: Fireworks will close out the city’s 73rd Annual Water Carnival, which runs from June 29 to July 4.

Link:bemidjijaycees.com/water-carnival.html

Blaine

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: National Sports Center, 1700 150th Ave. NE. Best viewing at Aquatore Park, 9191 Lincoln St. NE

Admission: Free

Link:blaineevents.com

Bloomington

Date: Monday, July 3, 2017

Time: About 10 p.m.

Location: Chalet Road near the Hyland Lake Ski Jump, 8800 Chalet Rd.

Admission: Free

Details: Summer Fete 2017 celebrates Independence Day with a kid’s carnival, live music, and plenty of food and drinks.

Link:bloomingtonmn.gov/pr/summer-fete-monday-july-3

Brainerd/Brainerd Lakes Area

Fireworks in Brainerd will start at dusk at Adamson Field as part of the Brainerd Lakes Area 4th of July Celebration.

The link above also provides info about fireworks displays happening between July 2 and July 4 in the Brainerd Lakes Area: Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Breezy Point, Crosslake, Garrison Bay, Hackensack, Longville and Lower Hay Lake.

Chanhassen

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Lake Ann Park, 1456 West 78th St.

Admission: Free

Details: Chanhassen’s Fourth of July Celebration runs from July 2 to July 4.

Link:ci.chanhassen.mn.us/272/4th-of-July-Celebration

Chaska

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: 10 p.m.

Admission: Free

Details: The best viewing for Chaska’s fireworks is from McKnight Park, Jonathan Elementary School, Jonathan Square and the Home Depot parking lot. Most people flood the Chaska Commons Shopping parking lots. Fireworks are launched from Lake Jonathan and the parking lots are directly across the highway providing for a great view. There is even a fireworks tent in the parking lot for last minute purchases like sparklers and other fun toys.

Coon Rapids

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Best viewing at Coon Rapids Ice Center, 11000 Crooked Lake Blvd.

Admission: Free

Details: Coon Rapids’s 4th of July Celebration runs from July 2 to July 4. The fireworks display starts on July 4 at 10 p.m. near Anoka-Ramsey Community College.

Link:ci.coon-rapids.mn.us/DocumentCenter/View/5032

Cottage Grove

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)

Location: Kingston Park, 9195 75th St. S.

Admission: Free

Details: The city’s celebrations include a family-style picnic with hot dogs, brats, pop and candy available for purchase. Activities are scheduled throughout the evening and Fireworks are to start at dusk. The event is provided by the Cottage Grove Lions Club.

Link:cottage-grove.org/city-calendar/1797

Delano

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Best viewing on the dike near Central Park, 559 River St. N

Admission: Free

Details: Delano’s 4th of July Celebration, the largest and oldest in Minnesota, runs from June 30 to July 4, culminating in a 27-minute fireworks show.

Link:delano4th.com

Duluth

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: 10:10 p.m.

Location: Bayfront Festival Park, 350 Harbor Dr.

Admission: Free

Details:

Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park 4th Fest runs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., including musical performances from the likes of Kat Perkins from “The Voice.” It culminates with the largest fireworks display in the Upper Midwest.

Link:bayfrontfestivalpark.com/fourth-fest

Eagan

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Central Park Festival Grounds, 1501 Central Pkwy.

Admission: Free

Details: Eagan’s July 4th Funfest has events on July 3 and July 4.

Link:eaganmn.com/event/eagans-july-4th-funfest-2

Eden Prairie

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Round Lake Park, 16691 Valley View Rd.

Admission: Free

Link:edenprairie.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/6177/17?curm=7&cury=2016

Edina

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Rosland Park, 4300 W. 66th St.

Admission: Free

Details: Edina’s July 4th Parade will feature fireworks at 10 p.m., preceded by a performance by the First John Philip Souza Memorial Band at 8:30 p.m.

Link:edinaparade.org

Elk River

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Lion John Weicht Park, 1104 Lions Park Dr.

Admission: Free

Link:business.elkriverchamber.org/events/details/4th-of-july-fireworks-18242

Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)

Location: Commons Park, 142 Lake St., Excelsior

Admission: Free

Details: There are also several events to celebrate the holiday earlier in the day.

Link:excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com/lake-minnetonka-4th-of-july.html

Fairmont

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)

Location: Sisseton Lake. Best viewing at Wards Park (101 Albion Ave.) and Sylvania Park (401 Lake Ave.)

Admission: Free

Faribault

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: North Alexander Park, 2nd Ave. NW.

Admission: Free

Fergus Falls

Date: Friday, July 7, 2017

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: I-94 Speedway, 2001 W. Fir Ave.

Admission: Free

Details: There are also several events to celebrate the holiday earlier in the day.

Link:shorttracks.us/racing-photos/2017/04/2017-Race-Schedule-No-Bleeds.jpg

Forest Lake

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Lakeside Memorial Park, 1408 Lake St.

Admission: Free

Details: Forest Lake’s festivities include a parade at 10 a.m., followed by a carnival, bingo and live music.

Link:ci.forest-lake.mn.us/190/4th-of-July

Ham Lake

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2017

Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)

Location: Lion’s Park, 1204 157th Ave. NE.

Admission: Free

Link:ci.ham-lake.mn.us/?q=documents/saturday-july-1st-independence-day-celebration

Hastings

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Dakota Pines Golf Club, 2015 Westview Dr.

Admission: Free

Link:visithastingsmn.org/events/details/4th-of-july-fireworks-118465

Hudson, Wis.

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2017

Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)

Location: Lakefront Park, 279 1st. St.

Admission: Free

Link:members.hudsonwi.org/events/details/booster-days-2017-hudson-s-4th-of-july-celebration-2781

Lakeville

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)

Location: Lakeville North High School, 19600 Ipava Ave.

Admission: Free

Link:panoprog.org/event/fireworks

Mankato

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Vetter Stone Amphitheater, 310 W. Rock St.

Admission: Free

Details: “Red, Hot & Boom!” features several events and activities before the fireworks.

Link:verizonwirelesscentermn.com/events-and-tickets/events/red-hot-boom

Maple Grove

No city fireworks display this year.

Maplewood

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Hazelwood Park, 1663 County Road C East

Admission: Free

Details: Festivities for “Light It Up Maplewood” start at 4 p.m. Live entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m.

Link:ci.maplewood.mn.us/index.aspx?nid=885

Marine On St. Croix

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Downtown Marine On St. Croix.

Admission: Free

Mendota Heights

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)

Location: Mendakota Country Club, 2075 Mendakota Dr. (Park at Mendakota Park off Dodd Road)

Admission: Free

Moorhead

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Minnesota State University Moorhead, 1104 7th Ave. S.

Admission: Free

Link:fargomoorhead.org/entertainment/article/2017-4th-july-events-fargo-moorhead

New Prague

Date: Monday, July 3, 2017

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: New Prague Middle School, 721 Central Ave. N.

Admission: Free

Owatonna

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Steele County Fairgrounds, 1525 S. Cedar Ave.

Admission: Free seating available in the Grandstand

Park Rapids

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)

Location: Heartland Park, 510 Heartland St.

Admission: Free

Plymouth

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Time: About 10 p.m.

Location: Hilde Performance Center, 3450 Plymouth Blvd.

Admission: Free

Details: The 45th annual Music in Plymouth will feature performances by The Okee Dokee Brothers and the Minnesota Orchestra, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Link: musicinplymouth.org/mip/events/music-in-plymouth/

Prinsburg

Date: Monday, July 3, 2017

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Unity Christian Reformed Church, 510 6th Street

Admission: Free

Details: Activities take place Monday, beginning at 3 p.m. Monday will feature a golf scramble and ice cream social. Then, Tuesday events kick off at 8 a.m. with a freedom fun run. Other events include parades, mini golf, bean bag toss and more. There will be food and games available.

Link: http://www.cmcschool.org/editoruploads/files/July_4_2017_Poster(7).pdf

Prior Lake

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Mystic Lake Hotel and Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

Admission: Free

Details: Activities from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Live Entertainment, food trucks, beer garden, games, giveaways and more. The casino is also open 24 hours a day.

Link:mysticlake.com/rockandrockets

Red Wing

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Levee Park, 420 Levee St.

Admission: Free

Details: The best spots to view the fireworks outside of Levee Park will be Levee Road and Bay Point Park.

Link:redwing.org/event/fireworks-display-2-2/?instance_id=8989

Richfield

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Veteran’s Memorial Park, 64th Street and Portland Avenue S

Admission: Free

Details: Festivities begin on July 2 and run through July 4. Parade is Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Link: richfield4thofjuly.com/site

Robbinsdale

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2017

Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)

Location: Hollingsworth Park (4237 Shoreline Dr.) or Lakeview Terrace Park (3769 Crystal Lake Blvd.)

Admission: Free

Details: The fireworks conclude the Whiz Bang Days Festival, which begin on July 6 and runs through July 9.

Link: whizbangdays.com

Rochester

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)

Location: Silver Lake Park, 700 W. Silver Lake Drive NE.

Admission: Free

Details: There will be a concert prior to the fireworks at the Silver Lake Park soccer field. The concert is free to the public and will precede the fireworks display.

Link: rochestermn.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/740/1532

Roseville

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)

Location: Central Park, 2540 Lexington Ave.

Admission: Free

Details: Music, vendors and family fun throughout the afternoon and evening.

Link: cityofroseville.com/2570/Monday-July-4

St. Cloud

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Hester Park (1000 6th Ave. N.) and Wilson Park (625 Riverside Dr. NE.)

Admission: Free

Details: St. Cloud Fireworks Committee will present Fourth of July fireworks for the 61st year. The fireworks are synchronized to a music soundtrack.

Link: stcloudfireworks.org/pages/Festivities

St. Joseph

Date: Monday, July 3, 2017

Time: 10:15 p.m.

Location: Church of St. Joseph, 12 W. Minnesota St.

Admission: Free

Details: The Joetown Rocks Parish Festival is from Monday, July 3 to Tuesday, July 4. There’s live music on both days, as well as raffles and auctions.

Link: joetownrocks.org

St. Louis Park

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)

Location: Aquila Park, 3110 Xylon Ave. S.

Admission: Free

Details: Concessions, vendors and live music from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Link:stlouispark.org

St. Peter

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Nicollet County Fairgrounds, 400 W. Union St.

Admission: Free

Details: There’s also a parade at 10 a.m., then a picnic and other activities from noon to 4 p.m.

Link:stpeterchamber.com/4th-of-july

Shakopee

Canterbury Park

Date: Monday, July 3, 2017

Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)

Location: Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Rd.

Admission: Free

Details: The Fireworks Spectacular presented by Kwik Trip will follow a day of live racing which starts at 4 p.m. There will also be free pony rides, face painting and a petting zoo between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Link: canterburypark.com/racing-promotions/fireworks-spectacular

Valleyfair

Date: Monday, July 3 & Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: Park opens at 10 a.m. and fireworks start at 9:50 p.m. on both days.

Location: Valley Fair, 1 Valley Fair D.

Admission: Free outside park along Highway 13. To get into park it is usual fee, see link for details.

Details: There will be rides, food, games and entertainment for all to enjoy. Guests who are not in the park can still enjoy the thrill of one of the largest fireworks shows in Minnesota by parking outside the park along Highway 13 where there is plenty of parking to accommodate all viewers along the frontage road.

Link: valleyfair.com/play/shows/fantastic-fireworks

Shoreview

No July 4 fireworks, but there will be a display during Slice of Shoreview Days on Friday, July 21 at 10 p.m.

Spicer

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)

Location: Saulsbury Beach on Green Lake, 151 Lake Ave. S.

Admission: Free

Details: Spicer’s 4th of July Celebration will take place Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4.

Link:spicermn.com/images_menu/4th_2017_tabletent.jpg

Stewartville

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: Dusk (About 9 p.m.)

Location: Florence Park, 4th St, NW and Lake Florence Dr.

Admission: Free

Details: The Stewartville Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting this year’s Summerfest 2017 from Saturday, July 1 to Tuesday, July 4.

Link:stewartvillechamber.com/Pages/Summerfest2016.aspx

Stillwater

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: About 10 p.m.

Location: Lowell Park, 201 Water St. N.

Admission: Free

Details: St. Croix Jazz Orchestra will play from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Pioneer Park Bandshell (515 2nd St. N.)

Link:events.discoverstillwater.com/event/detail/441903950/4th_of_July_Fireworks

Waconia

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)

Location: Lake Waconia

Admission: Free

Details: The fireworks are best viewed from a boat on the lake.

Link:waconia.destinationwaconia.org/events/details/4th-of-july-fireworks-07-04-2017-5862

Walker

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)

Location: Walker City Park, 220 Park Ave.

Admission: Free

Details: The fireworks display during Walker’s Old-Fashioned 4th of July will be shot off over Leech Lake at dusk, with many different viewing spots.

Link:leech-lake.com/wp_lib/wp-content/uploads/2013/06/Fourth-of-July.pdf

White Bear Lake

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Memorial Beach on White Bear Lake, 4980 Lake Ave N.

Admission: Free

Details: Music by Shoreview Northern Lights Variety Band starts at 8 p.m., then there will be a flyover with T-6 planes at 8:30 p.m.

Link:explorewhitebear.org/whats_happening/event.phtml/3AB7E063/4th_of_july_fireworks_flyover_and_music_at_memorial_beach

Welch

Date: Monday, July 3, 2017

Time: Dusk

Location: Treasure Island Resort & Casino, 5734 Sturgeon Lake Rd.

Admission: Free

Details: Treasure Island will host its annual Island Block Party. There will be outdoor music, carnival rides, games food and more. Fireworks takes place on Monday, July 3 at dusk.

Link: http://www.ticasino.com/live-entertainment/

Woodbury

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: 10 p.m.

Location: HealthEast Sports Center, 4125 Radio Dr.

Admission: Free

Details: Food will be on sale from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Thrillbillies will perform from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Nicholas David from “The Voice” will play at 8:30 p.m.

Link:facebook.com/events/1109607199149219

