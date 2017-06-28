Where To See Fireworks In 2017
Where To See Fireworks In 2017
(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Click on the city nearest to you to find information about their Fourth of July firework display plans.
Minneapolis
St. Paul
Albert Lea
Alexandria
Andover
Annandale
Anoka
Apple Valley
Austin
Blaine
Bloomington
Brainerd
Chanhassen
Chaska
Coon Rapids
Cottage Grove
Delano
Duluth
Eagan
Eden Prairie
Edina
Elk River
Excelsior
Fairmont
Faribault
Fergus Falls
Forest Lake
Hamlake
Hastings
Hudson, Wis.
Lakeville
Mankato
Maple Grove
Maplewood
Marine On St. Croix
Mendota Heights
Minnetonka
Moorhead
New Prague
Owatonna
Park Rapids
Plymouth
Prinsburg
Prior Lake
Red Wing
Richfield
Robbinsdale
Rochester
Roseville
St. Cloud
St. Joseph
St. Louis Park
St. Peter
Shakopee
Shoreview
Spicer
Stewartville
Stillwater
Waconia
Walker
White Bear Lake
Welch
Woodbury
(Don’t see the one near you? Let us know to add it by contacting us here!)
Minneapolis
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Best viewing spots are along downtown Minneapolis riverfront
Admission: Free
Details: Red, White and BOOM celebrates Independence Day with music, entertainment and family fun on the downtown Minneapolis Riverfront on July 3 and 4. Fireworks are at 10 p.m. on July 4. Fireworks are set off from Water Power Park. Viewing area is the riverfront between Stone Arch and 3rd Avenue Bridge. — Main Street and 3rd Ave. The fireworks are free to watch. There’s live music and family activities from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Family and fun zone activities will be held in Father Hennepin Park. Live music will be playing at Mill Ruins Park and Father Hennepin Bluffs Park.
Link:minneapolisparks.org/activities__events/events/red_white_and_boom
St. Paul
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: CHS Field, 630 N. Broadway St.
Admission: Free (Seating is first-come, first-served)
Details: “The 4th of July Movie & Fireworks” is at St. Paul’s CHS Field. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the movie starts at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks will start at 10 p.m. All are encouraged to pack a blanket, but you’re encouraged to leave food, fireworks/sparklers, firearms and chairs at home. You can also view the fireworks for free from nearby Indian Mounds Regional Park or Lower Landing Park.
Link:stpaul.gov/file/images/mayors-office/july-4th
Albert Lea
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Fountain Lake
Admission: Free
Details: There will be one of the largest fireworks display in southern Minnesota at Fountain Lake at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, which will be visible at all spots around the lake. The annual Albert Lea Fourth of July parade will take place the morning of Monday, July 3 at 6 p.m. It’s preceded by the Freedom Festival at 4 p.m. at Denmark Park.
Alexandria
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)
Location: Lake Darling near Arrowwood Resort, 2100 Arrowwood Lane NW
Admission: Free
Details: Star Storm 2017 is back and better than ever this year with the remarkable fireworks show over Lake Darling at Arrowwood Resort.
Link:alexmncalendar.com/event/star-storm-2017-july-4th-fireworks
Andover
Date: Saturday, July 8, 2017
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Sunshine Park, 1900 Crosstown Blvd. NW.
Admission: Free
Details: The fireworks show is part of the city’s Family Fun Fest.
Link:ci.andover.mn.us/252/Andover-Family-Fun-Fest
Annandale
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: About 10 p.m.
Location: Annandale Municipal Park, 300 Oak Ave. N
Admission: Free
Details: One of the longest standing Fourth of July traditions in Minnesota is the annual celebration in Annandale. The celebration starts at 10 a.m. with a parade, and fireworks start at about 10 p.m.
Link:annandale4thofjuly.org/events/fireworks
Anoka
Date: Monday, July 3, 2017
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Best viewing at Castle Field (4001 7th Ave.) and Anoka High School (3939 N. 7th Ave.)
Admission: Free
Details: The 20th Annual Fireworks Display will light up the sky on July 3. There are also an array of events earlier in the day, including an ice cream social and a celebrity kickball game.
Link:ci.anoka.mn.us/index.asp?Type=B_BASIC&SEC=
Apple Valley
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Johnny Cake Ridge Park East, 5800 W. 140th St.
Admission: Free
Details: Freedom Days takes place from June 27 to July 4, culminating with a fireworks display at 10 p.m.
Link:avfreedomdays.com/daily-schedule/#july4
Bemidji
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: About 10 p.m.
Location: Best viewing at Sanford Center Parking Lot, 1111 Event Center Dr. NE
Admission: Free
Details: Fireworks will close out the city’s 73rd Annual Water Carnival, which runs from June 29 to July 4.
Link:bemidjijaycees.com/water-carnival.html
Blaine
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: National Sports Center, 1700 150th Ave. NE. Best viewing at Aquatore Park, 9191 Lincoln St. NE
Admission: Free
Link:blaineevents.com
Bloomington
Date: Monday, July 3, 2017
Time: About 10 p.m.
Location: Chalet Road near the Hyland Lake Ski Jump, 8800 Chalet Rd.
Admission: Free
Details: Summer Fete 2017 celebrates Independence Day with a kid’s carnival, live music, and plenty of food and drinks.
Link:bloomingtonmn.gov/pr/summer-fete-monday-july-3
Brainerd/Brainerd Lakes Area
Fireworks in Brainerd will start at dusk at Adamson Field as part of the Brainerd Lakes Area 4th of July Celebration.
The link above also provides info about fireworks displays happening between July 2 and July 4 in the Brainerd Lakes Area: Nisswa, Pequot Lakes, Breezy Point, Crosslake, Garrison Bay, Hackensack, Longville and Lower Hay Lake.
Chanhassen
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Lake Ann Park, 1456 West 78th St.
Admission: Free
Details: Chanhassen’s Fourth of July Celebration runs from July 2 to July 4.
Link:ci.chanhassen.mn.us/272/4th-of-July-Celebration
Chaska
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: 10 p.m.
Admission: Free
Details: The best viewing for Chaska’s fireworks is from McKnight Park, Jonathan Elementary School, Jonathan Square and the Home Depot parking lot. Most people flood the Chaska Commons Shopping parking lots. Fireworks are launched from Lake Jonathan and the parking lots are directly across the highway providing for a great view. There is even a fireworks tent in the parking lot for last minute purchases like sparklers and other fun toys.
Coon Rapids
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Best viewing at Coon Rapids Ice Center, 11000 Crooked Lake Blvd.
Admission: Free
Details: Coon Rapids’s 4th of July Celebration runs from July 2 to July 4. The fireworks display starts on July 4 at 10 p.m. near Anoka-Ramsey Community College.
Link:ci.coon-rapids.mn.us/DocumentCenter/View/5032
Cottage Grove
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)
Location: Kingston Park, 9195 75th St. S.
Admission: Free
Details: The city’s celebrations include a family-style picnic with hot dogs, brats, pop and candy available for purchase. Activities are scheduled throughout the evening and Fireworks are to start at dusk. The event is provided by the Cottage Grove Lions Club.
Link:cottage-grove.org/city-calendar/1797
Delano
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: 10:30 p.m.
Location: Best viewing on the dike near Central Park, 559 River St. N
Admission: Free
Details: Delano’s 4th of July Celebration, the largest and oldest in Minnesota, runs from June 30 to July 4, culminating in a 27-minute fireworks show.
Link:delano4th.com
Duluth
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: 10:10 p.m.
Location: Bayfront Festival Park, 350 Harbor Dr.
Admission: Free
Details:
Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park 4th Fest runs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., including musical performances from the likes of Kat Perkins from “The Voice.” It culminates with the largest fireworks display in the Upper Midwest.
Link:bayfrontfestivalpark.com/fourth-fest
Eagan
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Central Park Festival Grounds, 1501 Central Pkwy.
Admission: Free
Details: Eagan’s July 4th Funfest has events on July 3 and July 4.
Link:eaganmn.com/event/eagans-july-4th-funfest-2
Eden Prairie
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Round Lake Park, 16691 Valley View Rd.
Admission: Free
Link:edenprairie.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/6177/17?curm=7&cury=2016
Edina
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Rosland Park, 4300 W. 66th St.
Admission: Free
Details: Edina’s July 4th Parade will feature fireworks at 10 p.m., preceded by a performance by the First John Philip Souza Memorial Band at 8:30 p.m.
Link:edinaparade.org
Elk River
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Lion John Weicht Park, 1104 Lions Park Dr.
Admission: Free
Link:business.elkriverchamber.org/events/details/4th-of-july-fireworks-18242
Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)
Location: Commons Park, 142 Lake St., Excelsior
Admission: Free
Details: There are also several events to celebrate the holiday earlier in the day.
Link:excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com/lake-minnetonka-4th-of-july.html
Fairmont
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)
Location: Sisseton Lake. Best viewing at Wards Park (101 Albion Ave.) and Sylvania Park (401 Lake Ave.)
Admission: Free
Faribault
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: North Alexander Park, 2nd Ave. NW.
Admission: Free
Fergus Falls
Date: Friday, July 7, 2017
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: I-94 Speedway, 2001 W. Fir Ave.
Admission: Free
Details: There are also several events to celebrate the holiday earlier in the day.
Link:shorttracks.us/racing-photos/2017/04/2017-Race-Schedule-No-Bleeds.jpg
Forest Lake
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Lakeside Memorial Park, 1408 Lake St.
Admission: Free
Details: Forest Lake’s festivities include a parade at 10 a.m., followed by a carnival, bingo and live music.
Link:ci.forest-lake.mn.us/190/4th-of-July
Ham Lake
Date: Saturday, July 1, 2017
Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)
Location: Lion’s Park, 1204 157th Ave. NE.
Admission: Free
Link:ci.ham-lake.mn.us/?q=documents/saturday-july-1st-independence-day-celebration
Hastings
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Dakota Pines Golf Club, 2015 Westview Dr.
Admission: Free
Link:visithastingsmn.org/events/details/4th-of-july-fireworks-118465
Hudson, Wis.
Date: Sunday, July 2, 2017
Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)
Location: Lakefront Park, 279 1st. St.
Admission: Free
Link:members.hudsonwi.org/events/details/booster-days-2017-hudson-s-4th-of-july-celebration-2781
Lakeville
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)
Location: Lakeville North High School, 19600 Ipava Ave.
Admission: Free
Link:panoprog.org/event/fireworks
Mankato
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Vetter Stone Amphitheater, 310 W. Rock St.
Admission: Free
Details: “Red, Hot & Boom!” features several events and activities before the fireworks.
Link:verizonwirelesscentermn.com/events-and-tickets/events/red-hot-boom
Maple Grove
No city fireworks display this year.
Maplewood
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Hazelwood Park, 1663 County Road C East
Admission: Free
Details: Festivities for “Light It Up Maplewood” start at 4 p.m. Live entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m.
Link:ci.maplewood.mn.us/index.aspx?nid=885
Marine On St. Croix
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Downtown Marine On St. Croix.
Admission: Free
Mendota Heights
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)
Location: Mendakota Country Club, 2075 Mendakota Dr. (Park at Mendakota Park off Dodd Road)
Admission: Free
Moorhead
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: 10:30 p.m.
Location: Minnesota State University Moorhead, 1104 7th Ave. S.
Admission: Free
Link:fargomoorhead.org/entertainment/article/2017-4th-july-events-fargo-moorhead
New Prague
Date: Monday, July 3, 2017
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: New Prague Middle School, 721 Central Ave. N.
Admission: Free
Owatonna
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Steele County Fairgrounds, 1525 S. Cedar Ave.
Admission: Free seating available in the Grandstand
Park Rapids
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)
Location: Heartland Park, 510 Heartland St.
Admission: Free
Plymouth
Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2017
Time: About 10 p.m.
Location: Hilde Performance Center, 3450 Plymouth Blvd.
Admission: Free
Details: The 45th annual Music in Plymouth will feature performances by The Okee Dokee Brothers and the Minnesota Orchestra, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Link: musicinplymouth.org/mip/events/music-in-plymouth/
Prinsburg
Date: Monday, July 3, 2017
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Unity Christian Reformed Church, 510 6th Street
Admission: Free
Details: Activities take place Monday, beginning at 3 p.m. Monday will feature a golf scramble and ice cream social. Then, Tuesday events kick off at 8 a.m. with a freedom fun run. Other events include parades, mini golf, bean bag toss and more. There will be food and games available.
Link: http://www.cmcschool.org/editoruploads/files/July_4_2017_Poster(7).pdf
Prior Lake
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Mystic Lake Hotel and Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.
Admission: Free
Details: Activities from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Live Entertainment, food trucks, beer garden, games, giveaways and more. The casino is also open 24 hours a day.
Link:mysticlake.com/rockandrockets
Red Wing
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Levee Park, 420 Levee St.
Admission: Free
Details: The best spots to view the fireworks outside of Levee Park will be Levee Road and Bay Point Park.
Link:redwing.org/event/fireworks-display-2-2/?instance_id=8989
Richfield
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Veteran’s Memorial Park, 64th Street and Portland Avenue S
Admission: Free
Details: Festivities begin on July 2 and run through July 4. Parade is Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Link: richfield4thofjuly.com/site
Robbinsdale
Date: Sunday, July 9, 2017
Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)
Location: Hollingsworth Park (4237 Shoreline Dr.) or Lakeview Terrace Park (3769 Crystal Lake Blvd.)
Admission: Free
Details: The fireworks conclude the Whiz Bang Days Festival, which begin on July 6 and runs through July 9.
Link: whizbangdays.com
Rochester
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)
Location: Silver Lake Park, 700 W. Silver Lake Drive NE.
Admission: Free
Details: There will be a concert prior to the fireworks at the Silver Lake Park soccer field. The concert is free to the public and will precede the fireworks display.
Link: rochestermn.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/740/1532
Roseville
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)
Location: Central Park, 2540 Lexington Ave.
Admission: Free
Details: Music, vendors and family fun throughout the afternoon and evening.
Link: cityofroseville.com/2570/Monday-July-4
St. Cloud
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Hester Park (1000 6th Ave. N.) and Wilson Park (625 Riverside Dr. NE.)
Admission: Free
Details: St. Cloud Fireworks Committee will present Fourth of July fireworks for the 61st year. The fireworks are synchronized to a music soundtrack.
Link: stcloudfireworks.org/pages/Festivities
St. Joseph
Date: Monday, July 3, 2017
Time: 10:15 p.m.
Location: Church of St. Joseph, 12 W. Minnesota St.
Admission: Free
Details: The Joetown Rocks Parish Festival is from Monday, July 3 to Tuesday, July 4. There’s live music on both days, as well as raffles and auctions.
Link: joetownrocks.org
St. Louis Park
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)
Location: Aquila Park, 3110 Xylon Ave. S.
Admission: Free
Details: Concessions, vendors and live music from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Link:stlouispark.org
St. Peter
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Nicollet County Fairgrounds, 400 W. Union St.
Admission: Free
Details: There’s also a parade at 10 a.m., then a picnic and other activities from noon to 4 p.m.
Link:stpeterchamber.com/4th-of-july
Shakopee
Canterbury Park
Date: Monday, July 3, 2017
Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)
Location: Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Rd.
Admission: Free
Details: The Fireworks Spectacular presented by Kwik Trip will follow a day of live racing which starts at 4 p.m. There will also be free pony rides, face painting and a petting zoo between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Link: canterburypark.com/racing-promotions/fireworks-spectacular
Valleyfair
Date: Monday, July 3 & Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: Park opens at 10 a.m. and fireworks start at 9:50 p.m. on both days.
Location: Valley Fair, 1 Valley Fair D.
Admission: Free outside park along Highway 13. To get into park it is usual fee, see link for details.
Details: There will be rides, food, games and entertainment for all to enjoy. Guests who are not in the park can still enjoy the thrill of one of the largest fireworks shows in Minnesota by parking outside the park along Highway 13 where there is plenty of parking to accommodate all viewers along the frontage road.
Link: valleyfair.com/play/shows/fantastic-fireworks
Shoreview
No July 4 fireworks, but there will be a display during Slice of Shoreview Days on Friday, July 21 at 10 p.m.
Spicer
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)
Location: Saulsbury Beach on Green Lake, 151 Lake Ave. S.
Admission: Free
Details: Spicer’s 4th of July Celebration will take place Friday, June 30 through Tuesday, July 4.
Link:spicermn.com/images_menu/4th_2017_tabletent.jpg
Stewartville
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: Dusk (About 9 p.m.)
Location: Florence Park, 4th St, NW and Lake Florence Dr.
Admission: Free
Details: The Stewartville Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting this year’s Summerfest 2017 from Saturday, July 1 to Tuesday, July 4.
Link:stewartvillechamber.com/Pages/Summerfest2016.aspx
Stillwater
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: About 10 p.m.
Location: Lowell Park, 201 Water St. N.
Admission: Free
Details: St. Croix Jazz Orchestra will play from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Pioneer Park Bandshell (515 2nd St. N.)
Link:events.discoverstillwater.com/event/detail/441903950/4th_of_July_Fireworks
Waconia
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)
Location: Lake Waconia
Admission: Free
Details: The fireworks are best viewed from a boat on the lake.
Link:waconia.destinationwaconia.org/events/details/4th-of-july-fireworks-07-04-2017-5862
Walker
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: Dusk (About 10 p.m.)
Location: Walker City Park, 220 Park Ave.
Admission: Free
Details: The fireworks display during Walker’s Old-Fashioned 4th of July will be shot off over Leech Lake at dusk, with many different viewing spots.
Link:leech-lake.com/wp_lib/wp-content/uploads/2013/06/Fourth-of-July.pdf
White Bear Lake
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: Memorial Beach on White Bear Lake, 4980 Lake Ave N.
Admission: Free
Details: Music by Shoreview Northern Lights Variety Band starts at 8 p.m., then there will be a flyover with T-6 planes at 8:30 p.m.
Link:explorewhitebear.org/whats_happening/event.phtml/3AB7E063/4th_of_july_fireworks_flyover_and_music_at_memorial_beach
Welch
Date: Monday, July 3, 2017
Time: Dusk
Location: Treasure Island Resort & Casino, 5734 Sturgeon Lake Rd.
Admission: Free
Details: Treasure Island will host its annual Island Block Party. There will be outdoor music, carnival rides, games food and more. Fireworks takes place on Monday, July 3 at dusk.
Link: http://www.ticasino.com/live-entertainment/
Woodbury
Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: 10 p.m.
Location: HealthEast Sports Center, 4125 Radio Dr.
Admission: Free
Details: Food will be on sale from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Thrillbillies will perform from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Nicholas David from “The Voice” will play at 8:30 p.m.
Link:facebook.com/events/1109607199149219
Published at Wed, 28 Jun 2017 14:20:35 +0000