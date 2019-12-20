Who Are All The People On The Sidelines During Vikings Games?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday night, Minnesotans will see the Vikings go up against the Packers on CBS. As the camera cuts away to the overhead shots, viewers will see lots of people on the field during the game.

That had Jake from Plymouth wanting to know: Who are all those people on the sidelines? Good Question.

WCCO asked retired Viking Chad Greenway to point them out.

“Many people don’t realize how loud it is,” he said. “Chaotic could be the best way to describe it.”

About 300 people are allowed on the sidelines during a game. Each one of them have a job to do. There are no special VIP passes during that time — even Greenway said he wouldn’t be allowed access.

“The bench area for sure, no go,” he said.

He pointed out equipment staff, ball boys, line markers, people manning two oxygen tanks and security from U.S. Bank and the Vikings.

According to the Vikings, the medical staff on the sidelines during a game is six physicians – three orthopedic surgeons and three general practitioners, three chiropractors, six team trainers, three EMTs and a neurological consultant required by the NFL for concussion protocol.

Then, there’s Viktor the Viking mascot, cheerleaders, crew from NFL Films and a many members of the television production crew producing the game. The Vikings say there are about 50 members of the media, generally photographers and videographers, credentialed for sideline access during the game.

There are about 25 Vikings coaches. One-third of them watch and communicate from boxes above the field.

During the game, the strength coaches have a specific job – the get-back coach. They keep people out of the way of the play, referees and coaches.

“You get mad at the ref, have a conversation with the ref,” said Greenway. “They’ll literally grab and pull you back.”

The Vikings have 53 players on the roster, but only 46 suit up for the game. The other seven are on the sidelines, usually in sweats.

So, what’s a better place to watch from?

“There’s certainly better viewpoints from the stands,” said Greenway. “But, this is a whole different perspective, there’s nothing that can replicate running out there in front of 70,000 people that want the best for you and your group of guys.”

