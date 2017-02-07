Who Will Win A GRAMMY? Here Are The Odds

By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – Who will take home the big awards at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards? That’s a question for oddsmakers.

According to online oddsmakers Bovada, Beyoncé will edge out Adele for Album of the Year, with Sturgill Simpson coming in as the dark horse at 22/1. While Queen Bey is the favorite for Album of the Year, Adele holds a slight advantage for both Record or the Year and Song of the Year.

Bovada sees Best New Artist as the closest race of the evening with a slight edge going to Chance The Rapper over The Chainsmokers.

Check out the full odds below:

Album of the Year

Lemonade – Beyoncé 1/2

25 – Adele 2/1

Purpose – Justin Bieber 9/1

Views – Drake 15/1

A Sailors Guide to the Earth – Sturgill Simpson 22/1

Record of the Year

Hello – Adele 1/5

Formation – Beyoncé 5/1

Work – Rihanna ft. Drake 9/1

7 Years – Lukas Graham 15/1

Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots 25/1

Song of the Year

Hello – Adele 1/5

Formation – Beyoncé 5/1

Love Yourself – Justin Bieber 9/1

7 Years – Lukas Graham 12/1

I Took A Pill In Ibiza – Mike Posner 33/1

Best New Artist

Chance The Rapper 4/9

The Chainsmokers 5/2

Maren Morris 7/1

Anderson .Paak 18/1

Kelsea Ballerini 20/1

The GRAMMYs will air live on CBS this Sunday, February 12th at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.



