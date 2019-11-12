Wiggins Scores 33 In Timberwolves 120-114 Win Over Pistons, Spoiling Griffin’s Return

— Andrew Wiggins scored 33 points, and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Blake Griffin’s return Monday night, beating the Detroit Pistons 120-114.

Griffin played for the first time this season, coming back from hamstring and knee issues. Derrick Rose also returned to the Detroit lineup from a strained hamstring, but both he and Griffin played limited minutes.

Griffin scored 19 points but Rose added just six.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 25 points for Minnesota, which snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Pistons.

Minnesota shot 8 of 10 from 3-point range in the first quarter and led 41-26, and the Pistons never cut too far into the deficit until the fourth. A 3-pointer by Detroit’s Tony Snell made it 109-104, but Towns drew a double team at the other end and passed to an open Wiggins, whose 3-pointer restored the lead to eight.

Minnesota led by 19 in the third before the Pistons ran off eight points in a row. Towns ended that quarter with a driving dunk that put the Timberwolves ahead 92-81.

Minnesota was without point guard Jeff Teague (illness).

Luke Kennard led Detroit with 25 points, and Snell scored 16. Andre Drummond had 11 points and 12 rebounds, but he went just 4 of 12 from the field.

SHARP SHOOTING

Each team had a reserve shooting well. Minnesota’s Jake Layman made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points. Detroit’s Langston Galloway made four 3s of his own and finished with 18 points.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Minnesota was also without G Shabazz Napier (right hamstring strain).

Pistons: G Reggie Jackson (lumbar stress reaction) did not play for Detroit.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

Pistons: Visit the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

