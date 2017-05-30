Wild Assistant Coach Stevens Resigns After 1 Year



ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Wild assistant coach Scott Stevens has resigned after one year with the team, citing a desire to spend more time with his family in New Jersey.

The Hall of Fame defenseman played 13 of his 22 seasons in the NHL for New Jersey while captaining the team to three Stanley Cup championships. He spent three years on the coaching staff with the Devils from 2012-15 and was an NHL Network analyst the season before he was hired by the Wild.

In a statement distributed Tuesday by the team, Stevens said his time in Minnesota was “a fantastic experience.” The Wild had a franchise-record 106 points before losing in the first round of the playoffs to the St. Louis Blues.

The 53-year-old Stevens and his wife, Donna, have three children.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Tue, 30 May 2017 23:59:35 +0000