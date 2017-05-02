Wild D Scandella Has Hip Surgery



ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Wild defenseman Marco Scandella has undergone arthroscopic surgery on his left hip.

The Wild announced that Scandella’s surgery Tuesday went as planned, performed by Dr. Chris Larson. Scandella is expected to be ready for action by the start of next season.

Another Wild defenseman, Christian Folin, had surgery Monday on his right shoulder to repair a labral tear. With right wing Mikael Granlund also dealing with a broken hand suffered in Game 1 against St. Louis last month, the Wild had at least three skaters playing through injuries in the first-round series. Granlund didn’t need surgery.

The Wild lost in five games to the Blues.

