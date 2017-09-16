Wild Fans Add Their Own Water To Be ‘X’ Ice

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Believe it or not, the Minnesota Wild’s season kicks off in just a few weeks.

Fans flocked Saturday morning to the Xcel Energy Center box office in downtown St. Paul to pick up single-game tickets.

The Wild kick of their season on Oct. 5 against the Detroit Red Wings, but the first home game is Saturday, Oct. 14 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Wild fans from all over the state also came out to leave their mark on the rink.

The Wild wants the state to know that “This is Our Ice,” which is why they invited anyone to bring 3 ounces of water from their local rink or lake to add to the X’s ice.

The Nicksons from Rosemount brought in water from their backyard pond.

“We are huge hockey fans, and this is our ice, this is our state,” Angie Nickson said. “It brings the whole state of Minnesota together.”

The water will be filtered and used to help make the ice sheet for the Wild’s upcoming season.

