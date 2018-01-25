Wild Host First Workout In New Practice Facility





ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild have a focus: Win a third straight game Thursday night since their bye week.

And it comes against the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins. Then, it’s on to the NHL All-Star break.

On Wednesday, they got something new to think about, as in their first workout in their new practice facility. It’s about six blocks from Xcel Energy Center, so they took a bus over.

It still doesn’t have their locker rooms ready, but they got to sample the ice surface and what will be a home in the future.

“Well it’s kind of hard to say because it’s not fully done yet. Obviously our locker room will be the part that we see the most,” Wild center Matt Cullen said. “The ice sheet, the surface, the stands. All that is nice. It’s a hockey rink.”

“It was cool to come see it and kind of see what we’ve been hearing about for the past couple months. They did a real nice job. Obviously we didn’t get to see the room or anything like that, but the rink itself looks great,” Wild forward Jason Zucker said.

