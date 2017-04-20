Wild Keep Stanley Cup Hopes Alive With Game 4 Win



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If there’s one thing we heard time and time again after the first three Minnesota Wild playoff losses, it was that they felt they were playing really well – but they just couldn’t score.

Well, Bruce Boudreau asked them to dig down deep and give just a little bit more. And Wednesday night, that’s exactly what Boudreau saw.

“Well, I thought we were pretty determined, and we have to be because we’re playing a good team that definitely didn’t want to come back here,” Boudreau said.

Well, now they are coming back to Minnesota. The Wild still need to win three-straight games in this series, but two of those games would be at home.

The Wild getting the first goal last night was huge. They weren’t playing catch-up for the first time all series.

“For us, it was not your average, normal goal, I think,” Boudreau said.

And for the first time all series, Devan Dubnyk out-played Jake Allen — a really positive sign considering how good Allen’s been, and how much criticism Dubnyk has endured the last six weeks.

“To see him stand in there and keep battling like the pro he is was really good,” Boudreau said. “And he’s, again, like everybody else, we can’t sit [and] rest on our laurels. We’ve won one game, they’ve still got three. We’ve got to go out and play better again tomorrow.”

But at least now there’s some hope.

It’s a 2 p.m. faceoff for Game Five at the Xcel Energy Center on Saturday afternoon, and it will be rowdy afternoon.

Another Wild win would force a Game Six back in St. Louis on Monday.

And if you want to look ahead, and why not, a potential Game Seven would be next Wednesday again back in St. Paul.

Published at Thu, 20 Apr 2017 22:08:44 +0000