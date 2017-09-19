Wild, Koivu Agree To 2-Year, $11 Million Extension



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Wild are keeping their captain in Minnesota, announcing a contract extension for Mikko Koivu Monday.

The team said the extension is worth $11 million over two years. Koivu was set to be a free agent after the upcoming season. The deal will keep him with the Wild through 2020.

The 34-year-old Finland native has spent his entire career with the Wild after the team selected him in the first round of the 2001 NHL Draft.

Koivu is the all-time team leader in a litany of statistics – games played, assists, points, shots on goal, power play points, shorthanded point and multi-point games. He ranks second in goals, shorthanded goals, game-winning goals and plus/minus rating.

He was the first full-time team captain, having earned the honor in 2009.

Last season, Koivu scored 58 points, including 18 goals, in 80 games.

