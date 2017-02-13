Wild Place Brodin On Injured Reserve



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One month after injuring his finger, Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin has been placed on injured reserve.

The team announced the move Monday amid a number of roster moves. The Wild also recalled forwards Zack Mitchell and Alex Tuch from the Iowa Wild and placed forward Tyler Graovac on waivers.

Brodin, 23, fractured his finger Jan. 17 in a game against the New Jersey Devils. Before the injury, he had 16 points in 43 games. He missed 12 games before being placed on injured reserve.

Graovac had six goals in 45 games with the Wild this season. Mitchell has played in 10 games with the Minnesota Wild this season and leads the Iowa Wild with six power play goals and led the team in scoring last year.

Twenty-year-old Tuch has played three games for Minnesota this season, making his debut Feb. 4 against Vancouver. With Iowa, he ranks second in goals and scoring.

