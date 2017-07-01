Wild Sign 3 Defensemen, 3 Forwards As Free Agency Begins
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have three new defensemen and three new forwards.
Forwards Landon Ferraro and Cal O’Reilly signed two-year contracts Saturday and will be paid $700,000 if they’re playing in the NHL and $375,000 if playing in the AHL. Forward Kyle Rau agreed to a one-year contract for $700,000 in the NHL and $200,000 in the AHL. Rau played 24 games last year with the Florida Panthers.
Meanwhile, defenseman Kyle Quincey signed a one-year contract for $1.25 million. He played with the New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets last season.
Defensemen Alex Grant and Ryan Murphy signed one-year contracts. Grant and Murphy will earn $700,000 in the NHL and $300,000 and $350,000 respectively in the AHL.
