Wild Start 2017 Season With 5 Of 6 On The Road, Head To Vegas March 16

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild will start the season with five of their first six games on the road, with the home opener Oct. 14 against Columbus.

The NHL released the schedule Thursday, giving the Wild one home game over the first 20 days of the season. Then they begin a six-game homestand, which includes an Oct. 28 visit by defending champion Pittsburgh. The Wild have 15 games in 30 days in November.

They play division rivals Chicago and Nashville five times apiece, with three trips to Minnesota by the Stanley Cup runners-up. The Wild’s first visit to Vegas is March 16 against the expansion Golden Knights, who appear Nov. 30 and Feb. 2 in Minnesota.

The Wild open the season Oct. 5 at Detroit, the first game at Little Caesars Arena.

Published at Thu, 22 Jun 2017 20:43:57 +0000