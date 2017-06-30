Wild Trade Scandella, Pominville To Sabres



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Wild are continuing to make moves this offseason, now trading defenseman Marco Scandella and right wing Jason Pominville to the Buffalo Sabres.

The team announced Friday it has traded the 27-year-old Scandella and 34-year-old Pominville to the Sabres for Tyler Ennis, Marcus Foligno and a third round draft pick in 2018. The Sabres also received a fourth round pick in 2018 from the Wild.

The trade marks a return to Buffalo for Pominville, who was traded to Minnesota in 2012. His best season in green and red came in 2013-2014, when he recorded 30 goals and 30 assists.

Trade rumors have been swirling around Scandella all offseason. He’s spent his entire NHL career with the Wild, but was made expendable by a deep defensive bench including Ryan Suter, Matt Dumba, Christian Folin and Jonas Brodin.

Ennis, 27, is a former first round pick by Buffalo. He’s crossed the 20-goal mark three times in his career, and will hopefully add some scoring to a Wild team that put only six pucks in the net in their playoff series against the St. Louis Blues earlier this year.

Twenty-five-year-old Foligno also gives the Wild more depth on offense.

Last week, the Wild traded center Jordan Schroeder to the Columbus Blue Jackets for minor-league center Dante Salituro.

The team also traded prospect Alex Tuch to the expansion Las Vegas Golden Knights. As part of that deal, the Knights agreed to take Erik Haula in the expansion draft instead of another player, like defenseman Matt Dumba, who was widely considered the Wild’s best unprotected player.

Published at Fri, 30 Jun 2017 16:04:58 +0000