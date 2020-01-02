Wild, Twins Announce Plans For NHL Winter Classic In 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Twins on Thursday shared plans for the 2021 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic, which will feature the Minnesota Wild on New Year’s Day 2021 outdoors at Target Field.

The outdoor game on Jan. 1, 2021 will be the 13th NHL Winter Classic and the 31st NHL regular-season outdoor game overall. The announcement was made at the Recreation Outdoor Center in St. Louis Park.

The match-up will be the Wild’s first NHL Winter Classic and second NHL regular-season outdoor game. The Minnesota Wild did have an outdoor season game at TCF Bank Stadium in 2016, which they won.

Minnesota Twins president Dave St. Peter said they are still in the planning stages of how they will completely winterize the stadium to get it ready for hockey, but he said this has been a long time coming.

Tickets are not on sale yet and may not be for a few months, though we do know Wild and Twins season ticket holders will have first priority.

Also, they have not announced who the Wild will be playing against as of yet.

The Winter Classic continues the tradition the NHL established in 2008 of hosting a regular-season outdoor game at the onset of the new year.

“The Minnesota Wild is truly honored to be selected to host the 2021 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic,” said Minnesota Wild Owner Craig Leipold. “Target Field is a fantastic ballpark and there is no better place for the NHL’s marquee event than right here in the State of Hockey.”