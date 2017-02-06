Wild’s Granlund Named NHL’s Second Star Of The Week



ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – After recording six points in three games last week, Minnesota Wild center Mikael Granlund was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week on Monday.

Four of those six points, a single-game career-high, came in the Wild’s 6-3 win at Vancouver Saturday night. Granlund recorded his first career hat trick and had an assist in the victory.

He also had an assist in last Tuesday’s win at Edmonton, and had another assist in Wednesday’s loss at Calgary. Granlund has a point in 12 straight games, a franchise record. He also leads the Wild with 48 points, has a career-high 15 goals and was a plus-6 last week to tie for first in the NHL. He’s currently tied for third in the NHL with a plus-30 rating.

The Wild leads the Western Conference at 73 points, with San Jose and Chicago both at 69 points. The Wild finishes its current road trip at Winnipeg Tuesday night before starting an eight-game homes stand against the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday night.

