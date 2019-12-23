Wild’s Koivu Presented Check To Children’s Minnesota Families

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Wild captain Mikko Koivu delivered a check for $5,000 to Children’s Minnesota in St. Paul on Sunday.

The donation will help parents to purchase holiday gifts for their children being treated at the hospital.

Koivu and his wife, Helena, will also help parents shop for toys at stores setup in the hospital and hand out gifts to patients.

“I think this is what it’s all about, holidays and life in general, if you’re able to make an impact and help kids and their families it just makes it that much more special,” Koivu said.

The Minnesota Wild Foundation presented Koivu with a check for $5,000 to Children’s Minnesota on Dec. 10 as part of a special pre-game ceremony for playing in his 1,000th NHL game.

In October of 2011, Koivu announced a generous donation to sponsor two private patient rooms in the Neuroscience and Epilepsy Center at Children’s Minnesota in Saint Paul.

