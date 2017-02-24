Winona PD Seek Missing Woman
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Winona are seeking the public’s help finding a missing woman.
Police said 34-year-old Christina Michelle Jones was last seen Tuesday morning in the 800 block of West Sixth Street.
Jones is 5-feet-7-inches tall, 160 pounds with green eyes and dark blonde hair, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6302 or Winona Area Crime Stoppers at 507-457-6530.
