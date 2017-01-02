Winter Storm To Bring Snow, Ice To Twin Cities



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A winter storm is making its way into Minnesota, bringing snow and ice to the Twin Cities and heavy snow to northern Minnesota.

We hope you got a chance to enjoy a mild start to 2017, because big changes are coming as we start the first full week of the year. A system moved into southwestern Minnesota Sunday night, which will bring snow up to the Twin Cities overnight and into Monday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect in the Twin Cities at midnight.

Snow will also move its way north into central and northern Minnesota. It will be mostly light snow overnight, with heavier snow to come north of the Twin Cities metro Monday afternoon and evening.

The Twin Cities is on the line between snow and rain potential, so sleet and freezing rain are possible on Monday. Heavy snow will continue into far northern Minnesota late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Areas including Bemijdi, Hibbing and Ely will be under a Winter Storm Warning as there is a potential for up to a foot of snow. Blowing snow is of great concern in western Minnesota, and ice is the biggest concern for the metro.

Once the storm passes, the cold will return with high temperatures in the single digits starting on Wednesday and overnight lows below zero.

