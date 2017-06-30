Wisconsin Baker Hopes To Open Shop With Special Needs Staff
Wisconsin Baker Hopes To Open Shop With Special Needs Staff

Wisconsin Baker Hopes To Open Shop With Special Needs Staff

Wisconsin Baker Hopes To Open Shop With Special Needs Staff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A baker in western Wisconsin hopes she has the recipe for helping workers with special needs to find success.

Melissa Abdouch is building a bakery in River Falls. Later this summer, “Mei Mei’s Cookies and Creamery” will offer cookies and ice cream, but she needs help finishing her bakery first.

Mei Mei has a grown daughter with autism, but also dreams of hiring her and other workers with special needs.

“We need somewhere where they can go be a part of the community and to have that self respect and that pride that all of us get from goingt o work everyday, but in a safe environment,” she said.

Mei Mei wants to raise about $12,000 by Friday night, so she’s started a Kickstarter.

Published at Fri, 30 Jun 2017 02:18:14 +0000

