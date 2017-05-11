Wisconsin Students Look After Family Of Ducks

Wisconsin Students Look After Family Of Ducks

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fifth-graders in Wisconsin are doing their part to save a family of ducks living outside their school.

The students have been feeding them and giving them water.

They were inspired to help after reading a book about a young girl who changed the world.

As the students get ready to move up to middle school next year, they’re building a special duck house to protect future ducklings even after they’re gone.

Published at Thu, 11 May 2017 14:03:05 +0000