schools-adopt-ducks-vo-6am_0511t055955-mov-1.jpg
Home
Wisconsin Students Look After Family Of Ducks

Wisconsin Students Look After Family Of Ducks

News

Wisconsin Students Look After Family Of Ducks

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fifth-graders in Wisconsin are doing their part to save a family of ducks living outside their school.

The students have been feeding them and giving them water.

They were inspired to help after reading a book about a young girl who changed the world.

As the students get ready to move up to middle school next year, they’re building a special duck house to protect future ducklings even after they’re gone.

schools adopt ducks vo 6am 0511t055955 mov 1 Wisconsin Students Look After Family Of Ducks

(credit: CBS)

Let’s block ads! (Why?)


Published at Thu, 11 May 2017 14:03:05 +0000

Related Posts