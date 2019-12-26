Wisconsin Woman Arrested On Christmas For Drinking And Driving With 11-Month-Old In Car

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in western Wisconsin say a woman was arrested on Christmas for drinking and driving with an 11-month-old child in her car.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon on Highway 40 in Chippewa County. A state trooper stopped her for speeding and noticed the scent of alcohol. A search of her car produced several open containers.

The woman, identified as a 29-year-old from Black River Falls, Wisconsin, admitted to drinking while driving. She was arrested for DWI (first offence) and for a warrant for reckless homicide out of Jackson County.

Officials say the child was turned over to a responsible adult.