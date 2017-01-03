WisDOT: Traffic Deaths Increased In 2016



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Last year was the deadliest in years on Wisconsin roads.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says state traffic deaths increased by about 6 percent in 2016, with 588 traffic deaths.

WisDOT director David Pabst says the vast majority of traffic deaths were caused by “bad decisions” and “dangerous habits.”

“Speeding, impaired driving and lack of safety belt use have for many years been frequent factors in fatal crashes,” Pabst said. “In recent years, there’s been an increase in distracted driving, including the use of cellphones behind the wheel.”

Twenty-sixteen had the highest death toll on state roads in four years. A total of 601 people died in crashes in 2012.

