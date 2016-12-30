With Both Teams Streaking, Wild-Blue Jackets Is Hottest Ticket In Town

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Saturday, the Minnesota Wild will take the ice in what’s arguably the most highly anticipated game in the NHL, right now.

The team is in the midst of an historic 12-game winning streak.

They take on the Columbus Blue Jackets who are also on an unprecedented 14-game winning streak.

The matchup has made Saturday’s game the most coveted ticket in town.

If there was ever a time to jump on the Wild bandwagon, it’s now.

“I like watching the Wild a lot and when they’re hot, I really like watching them,” said Will Kleidon, who is looking to buy Wild tickets.

Kleidon is figuring out that the Wild fan following comes at a hefty price. Kleidon’s looking to attend the most expensive game of the season when the Wild host the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“The cheapest seats are $180 and go up to $520,” Kleidon said. “I was probably looking to pay about $100 but I don’t think I’m going to find anything for that.”

No one could have predicted a non-conference, mid-season game would have a playoff feel.

“It’s been almost like a playoff atmosphere. The market has been absolutely incredible,” said Andrew Baydala of TicketKing.

TicketKing can’t keep inventory and any seats that do come in aren’t cheap.

“I think this is just a perfect storm. People are off work, school, everything and people are paying to go to the games,” Baydala said.

Fans want to see the Wild continue a 12 game winning streak against the team that’s won the last 14 games.

“Obviously from a national NHL news standpoint, it’s going to be super exciting,” said Eric Voge, who is going to Saturday’s game.

Voge wasn’t willing to give up his seat despite the promise of doubling his profit.

“I grew up playing hockey, I love hockey, so I’m actually going for the entertainment factor, not the for-profit factor,” Voge said.

Ask Voge and there are games where you can’t put a price on the experience, especially with the possibility of an unprecedented win.

“It’s almost, in a sense, two undefeated teams, even though we’ve obviously both lost games, but yeah that feel is going to be pretty phenomenal,” Voge said.

The puck drops at 5 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center on Saturday.

