Wolves Release Limited Number Of Extra Tickets For Warriors Game



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – With the Vikings chasing free agents, the Wild losing back-to-back games for the first time in forever and the Gophers playing in the Big Ten tournament, it might be easy to forget about the Timberwolves.

The young team, in the midst of a late, surprising playoff push, will take on the NBA’s best team – the Golden State Warriors – Friday night. If you missed out on tickets the first time around, the Wolves are offering a limited number of excess tickets.

The Wolves and Warriors will battle it out at 7 p.m. at the Target Center Friday. You can buy tickets by clicking here or calling 612-673-1234. Doors open at 5:30, and the team is encouraging fans to arrive early due to the large crowd expected.

The Warriors sit atop the league at 52-12 and have already clinched a playoff spot, while the Wolves sit at 26-37, about three spots out of the playoffs.

During the Warriors’ historic 73-9 regular season last year, the team only lost two games at home. The Timberwolves handed Golden State one of those losses in a 124-117 OT stunner.

Published at Fri, 10 Mar 2017 16:09:52 +0000