Woman, 20, Killed In Christmas Eve Crash



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 20-year-old woman died on Christmas Eve following a three-car crash on icy roads in southwestern Minnesota.

The State Patrol says Sawda Osman, of Marshall, was killed in a broadside crash around 11 p.m. on Highway 23 in Lyon County.

Osman was driving a Buick Century north on the highway when her car crossed the center line and collided with a southbound Nissan Xterra.

A Mitsubishi Lancer, also going south, then collided with the Nissan.

The driver and two passengers in the Nissan suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mitsubishi wasn’t hurt.

The State Patrol says conditions on the highway were icy during crash.

Published at Sun, 25 Dec 2016 21:20:50 +0000