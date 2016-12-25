Woman, 20, Killed In Christmas Eve Crash
Woman, 20, Killed In Christmas Eve Crash
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 20-year-old woman died on Christmas Eve following a three-car crash on icy roads in southwestern Minnesota.
The State Patrol says Sawda Osman, of Marshall, was killed in a broadside crash around 11 p.m. on Highway 23 in Lyon County.
Osman was driving a Buick Century north on the highway when her car crossed the center line and collided with a southbound Nissan Xterra.
A Mitsubishi Lancer, also going south, then collided with the Nissan.
The driver and two passengers in the Nissan suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Mitsubishi wasn’t hurt.
The State Patrol says conditions on the highway were icy during crash.
Published at Sun, 25 Dec 2016 21:20:50 +0000