Woman, 57, Dies In St. Cloud Apartment Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 57-year-old woman died Friday from injuries after an apartment fire in St. Cloud Thursday night.

Fire crews responded to an apartment fire at 1521 Sherburne Drive on Thursday. Fire officials say the blaze was determined to be accidental and caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.

One adult female was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where she died Friday morning. Authorities say she died from thermal injuries suffered in the fire. She was identified as Teresa Margaret Kelly-Schroepfer.

Authorities say other residents in the apartment complex were able to stay in the building, and nobody was displaced.

