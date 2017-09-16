Woman, 79, Dies After Driving Into St. Louis Co. Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A missing St. Louis County woman and her vehicle were found submerged in a lake early Saturday, just one day before her 80th birthday.

Darlene Lukovsky, 79, was reported missing by her family Friday afternoon after she didn’t return from grocery shopping.

Several law enforcement agencies searched for Lukovsky, eventually finding her and her Honda CR-V in the west side of Island Lake at about 1 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators believe foggy conditions may have led to Lukovsky missing a curve in the road, causing her to drive into the lake in Fredenburg Township.

The fatal crash is still under investigation.

