Woman Dies 3 Days After Being Hit By Car On Lake Street In Minneapolis

— Minneapolis police say a woman is dead after she was struck by a car last Friday on Lake Street.

She was hit at about 9:17 a.m. near the intersection with Pleasant Avenue in the Whittier neighborhood. Police says the driver stopped and cooperated with investigators. He is not believed to have been driving under the influence.

The victim was pronounced dead three days later at Hennepin Healthcare hospital.

Her identity and exact cause of death will be released at a later time by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office.