Woman Ejected, Killed In Fatal Crash On I-35E In White Bear Township

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a 50-year-old Minneapolis woman is dead after a crash on Interstate 35E early Monday morning.

According to the state patrol, the crash occurred around 6:26 a.m. on northbound I-35E north of County Road H2 in White Bear Township. There, a Honda CRV went off the road to the right ditch and struck a cement sound barrier post.

The driver, identified as Leslie Goodale, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt, authorities said.

It’s unknown if alcohol played a role in the crash. The state patrol is investigating.