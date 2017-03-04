Woman Found Unconscious In Mpls. Apartment Fire



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman was taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Minneapolis Friday night.

Firefighters were called to a 12-unit building in the 2100 block of 44th Avenue North after someone smelled smoke. The fire was in a basement apartment.

A woman was found unconscious and taken to North Memorial Medical Center. Her condition was not released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Published at Sat, 04 Mar 2017 20:19:34 +0000