Woman Injured After Boat Collides With Stillwater Lift Bridge



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman was injured Friday night after a boater tried to make it under the Stillwater Life Bridge as it was lowering.

The Washington County Sheriff’s office says the upper portion of a 37-foot boat was sheared off when it hit the bridge.

A Stillwater woman suffered non-life threatening injuries from the collision.

The sheriff’s office says they believe the driver, from Marine on St. Croix, was not intoxicated.

The bridge was reopened late Friday night after it passed an inspection by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

Published at Sat, 03 Jun 2017 04:20:59 +0000