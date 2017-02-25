Woman Killed In Suspected Drunk Driving Crash In N. Mpls.



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is dead after a car crash in north Minneapolis where police suspect alcohol was involved.

According to Minneapolis Police, the two-vehicle crash happened at around 6:08 p.m. at the intersection of 28th and Newton Avenues North. One man is in custody, and police say they’re in the process of writing a warrant to test his blood.

Officers say there is no threat to the public.

