Woman Stabbed After Night Of Family Drinking In Robbinsdale

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Robbinsdale police say two men are in custody after a woman was stabbed in an apartment building Friday night.

Police were called the 3800 block of West Broadway Avenue just after 11 a.m.

They say a group of six family members were intoxicated when a woman was stabbed in the arm.

She was treated and released from North Memorial Medical Center. Police have not identified any of the family members involved.

Published at Sat, 18 Mar 2017 13:22:05 +0000