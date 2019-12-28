Woodland Hills Dentist Dr. Kaveh Kanani Announces a Complimentary…

With the holidays right around the corner and the new year beginning soon, now is the perfect time to get that white, bright smile you’ve always wanted. Woodland Hills dentist Dr. Kaveh Kanani is currently offering free consultations to patients interested in his Zoom! Teeth Whitening method. The Zoom! Teeth Whitening method allows the Woodland Hills dentist to give patients a pearly white smile in as little as 45 minutes. Dr. Kanani’s cosmetic dentist office in Woodland Hills makes sure patients have the whitest teeth they desire.

“This time of year, we often get a lot of patients with discolored teeth coming in wanting to brighten their smiles,” said Dr. Kanani. “Patients should not be ashamed of their discolored teeth. Discoloration can happen for a variety of reasons, such as coffee-drinking, smoking, taking certain types of medication, and more. The Zoom! Teeth Whitening method helps me give my patients back a smile they deserve. If you want whiter teeth in a day, come see me.”

The American Academy of Cosmetic Dentist estimates that 99% of Americans think their smile is the most crucial of all their social assets. A bright smile can lighten up anyone’s day and boost their confidence. Calabasas family dentist Dr. Kanani is committed to providing his patients with the pearly white smiles they deserve in 45 minutes or less. Dr. Kanani offers the Zoom! Teeth Whitening service for patients in Calabasas, Woodland Hills, Tarzana, and beyond. If you’re looking for a dentist in Calabasas to brighten your smile, contact Dr. Kanani today for a free consultation.

What is Zoom! Teeth Whitening Technique?



Tarzana dentist Dr. Kanani uses the Zoom! Teeth Whitening technique because it’s a scientifically innovative teeth whitening procedure. The Zoom! Teeth Whitening method is the perfect option for anyone looking for immediate teeth whitening in Los Angeles. Family dentist Dr. Kanani uses the Zoom! The technique to lighten discoloration of enamel and dentin. The complete procedure takes less than an hour in Dr. Kanani’s Woodland Hills family dentist office. The teeth whitening process will begin with a preparation period followed by the Zoom! The technique that takes as little as 45 minutes to complete. Before the teeth whitening procedure, Calabasas dentist Dr. Kanani recommends patients get complete teeth cleaning.

For those looking to whiten their teeth and brighten their smiles with a family dentist in Woodland Hills, Dr. Kanani is currently offering free consultations at his dental office in Woodland Hills. For more information, visit woodlandhillsdentalspa.com, or call 818-962-1141 to book an appointment.

About Dr. Kaveh Kanani and Around the Corner Dental Spa



Family dentist Dr. Kaveh Kanani and his Around the Corner Dental Spa have been the leading choice for teeth whitening and family dentistry services in Los Angeles. Dr. Kanani is also one of the leading cosmetic dentists in Tarzana and a top choice for cosmetic dentistry in Woodland Hills. Dr. Kaveh Kanani has been practicing family and cosmetic dentistry in Woodland Hills since 2001. He received his Doctorate in Dental Surgery from New York University, and has completed numerous certification courses and is always staying current with the latest dental technology. For more information and to book your appointment, call Dr. Kanani at 818-962-1141.