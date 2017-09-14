Worker Dies After Suspected Drunken Driver Crashes Into Business

Worker Dies After Suspected Drunken Driver Crashes Into Business

Worker Dies After Suspected Drunken Driver Crashes Into Business



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man has died after a suspected drunken driver crashed into a business in Zimmerman earlier in the week.

Charges against 63-year-old Robert Johnson have been upgraded to criminal vehicular homicide.

Court documents say he drove his SUV through a wall at Reliant Systems on Fremont Avenue. Five workers were injured.

One of them, 51-year-old Daniel Elliot, died Wednesday at North Memorial Medical Center.

Another woman is in critical condition.

Johnson told investigators his accelerator stuck and the next thing he knew he was inside the building.

Johnson’s blood alcohol level was measured at 0.103. That’s nearly twice the legal limit.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 14 Sep 2017 23:55:48 +0000