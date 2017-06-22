Workin’ For The Weekend: Pride, Jazz & Food Truck Festivals



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re Workin’ for the Weekend, it is going to be a very busy one in the Twin Cities.

We’re in the heart of festival season and there is something for everyone, whether you want to celebrate Pride, art, jazz or food trucks.

Twin Cities Pride Festival

The Twin Cities Pride Festival is back and bigger than ever!

There will be 400 booths, four stages of entertainment, food and drinks — plus some surprises this year in Loring Park!

The festivities taking place throughout the Twin Cities run Thursday through Sunday, and they include a Beer Dabbler, a Rainbow Run 5k and of course the Pride Parade Sunday on Hennepin Avenue at 11 a.m.

Twin Cities Jazz Festival

The 19th annual Twin Cities Jazz Festival is expected to attract over 50,000 people to the joyful sounds of jazz.

Festival events are held in and around Mears Park in the heart of downtown Saint Paul’s historic Lowertown neighborhood.

The Twin Cities Jazz Festival was created in 1999 to celebrate jazz and make this music available free of charge to all attendees.

Wayzata Art Experience

Head to the gateway to Lake Minnetonka for the Wayzata Art Experience.

Celebrate art in an intimate setting in the heart of downtown.

Experience over 100 top artists, live music of lots of food and a vintage wooden boat show.

Uptown Food Truck Festival

One of the Twin Cities most popular and delicious events is this Sunday.

The Uptown Food Truck Festival takes place at Lake & Hennepin.

Expect 60 food trucks, beer, live music, and mechanical bull rides.

Each beer sold will benefit Feed My Starving Children by providing a meal to someone in need.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 22 Jun 2017 12:01:31 +0000