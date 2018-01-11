Working For The Weekend: Boat Show, Rail Jam & PolarPalooza

(credit: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If you’re a boater, a snowboarder, or someone who just likes to party in their pajamas, there’s a lot to do in the Twin Cities this weekend.

Minneapolis Boat Show

Escape winter and dream of summer at the Minneapolis Boat Show!

Whether your favorite way to get on the water is skiing, boating, paddleboarding, kayaking, you’ll find what you need at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

The boat show kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday.

PolarPalooza

Learn all about polar bears at Como Zoo this weekend!

At PolarPalooza, you can see what skills polar bears use to hunt seals under the ice while your kids take part in cold-weather craft activities.

The Winter Flower Show also opens Saturday in the conservatory.

Hot Dish Jail Jam

Head to Afton Alps Saturday to watch the skiers and snowboarders tear it up.

At Hot Dish Rail Jam, twin tippers and boarders of all ages will show off their skills in the terrain park.

Free hot dish will be available to sample for spectators and competitors.

Onesie Bar Crawl

Finally, there’s an excuse to wear pajamas in public.

This Saturday is the Official Minneapolis Onesie Bar Crawl.

A party bus will shuttle you between bars in Dinkytown, Downtown, and Uptown.

Tickets are $30 and include the bus ride, a free drink or shot, cover charges and onesie prizes.

