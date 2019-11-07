Working For The Weekend: Entertainment Best Bets

— It’s Thursday and you might be Workin’ for the Weekend. We found four events to check out around the Twin Cities.

Minneapolis Holiday Boutique

A trip to the Minneapolis Holiday Boutique is the perfect way to start your holiday season! And what better place to do it than US Bank Stadium. With 200+ vendors bringing the latest in seasonal decor, fashion and apparel, toys, treats and more, you’re sure to find something for everyone on your list. The Minneapolis Holiday Boutique is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

GalaxyCon

GalaxyCon is coming to Minneapolis for the first time this weekend. The Minneapolis Convention Center will be a star-packed three days of pop culture fun. This festival of fandom is more than a comic con – it’s an epicenter for superheroes, anime, fantasy, video gaming and more. Fans can meet their favorite TV and movie actors, gaming experts, illustrators and more.

Como Zoo Celebrates Primates

Swing in to Como Zoo this weekend to celebrate Como’s primates! It will be a weekend of fun, games and crafts all while learning how you can make a difference for great apes in the wild. There will also be special story time and zookeeper talks!

Eagan Outlets & Hunting Season

Finally, for some, it’s deer hunting weekend… but for others It’s bargain “hunting” season! Head to the Eagan Outlets for a complimentary savings passport, receive retailer information to take advantage of the extra deals this weekend and enter drawings for a chance to win prizes. The sales take place Saturday and Sunday.