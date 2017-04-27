Working For The Weekend: Entertainment Best Bets



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If the dreary weather has you down, we have something to put some spring in your step. Smell the fresh flowers at Art in Bloom in Minneapolis.

We have that and other events to lift your spirits whether you’re a fan of football, trees or crafts as we’re Workin’ for the Weekend.

Craftstravaganza

The 12th annual St. Paul Craftstravaganza will be held at the MN State Fairgrounds on Saturday. Ninety artists selected through a jury process ensure a wide range of handmade products and price points. Happy crafting!

Arbor Day

Celebrate Arbor Day at Lake Hiawatha Park in Minneapolis. There is a spectacular slate of family-friendly activities, food, music and beer garden planned alongside massive tree planting effort Friday from 4-8 pm. There is also a fun run and bike ride planned.

DraftFest

The Minnesota Vikings are inviting fans of all ages to the 2017 Miller Lite DraftFest at U.S. Bank Stadium. The tailgate-themed, day-three draft event, is set to take place Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Fans the chance to meet current players and Vikings Legends while watching NFL Network’s draft coverage

Art in Bloom

Finally, A Twin Cities rite of spring at the Minneapolis Institute of Arts! Enter a world of timeless art and fresh flowers during the 34th annual Art in Bloom – a four day festival of fresh floral arrangements inspired by fine art. Delight in over 165 floral designs that interpret objects from Mia’s collection. The daily public tours are free, but

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Thu, 27 Apr 2017 12:15:34 +0000