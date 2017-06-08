Working For The Weekend: Entertainment Best Bets



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The weekend is almost here! And there are no shortage of events happening in the Twin Cities. So, Kim Johnson gives us a preview of some of them if you’re Workin’ for the Weekend!

Excelsior Art On The Lake

With another hot weekend on the radar, a cool Lake Minnetonka breeze might feel nice at Excelsior Art on the Lake. The 37th annual art fair is Saturday and Sunday at the Commons Park. Along with lots of art, you can enjoy food trucks and live music.

Music in Mears

The Music in Mears Concert Series Returns to Lowertown Thursday. St. Paul’s free, live concert series is in its 14th season and continues on Thursday nights through the end of August. This week’s headliner is Night Moves. While enjoying live music, there will also be food trucks, craft beer and nitro cold press coffee. Music starts at 6:30 pm.

Off-Road Championships In Elk River

Elk River has a fun event this weekend. The Off-Road Championship Off-Road Truck Racing Series is this Saturday and Sunday at ERX Motor Park. The event is family focused, kids can meet the drivers and even sit behind the wheel of a race truck and the pits are open to everyone.

Northern Spark 2017

Finally, from sunset on Saturday to sunrise Sunday, it’s Northern Spark 2017. The free all-night art festival explores the effects of climate change through participatory projects happening in neighborhoods along Metro Transit’s Green Line. This year is the largest Northern Spark yet, with nearly 70 art projects organized around neighborhoods.

