Working For The Weekend: Entertainment Best Bets

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dads might be Workin’ for the Weekend because Father’s Day is Sunday. If you need fun ways to fill it, check out these events taking place in the Twin Cities.

Stone Arch Bridge Festival

The Stone Arch Bridge Festival returns to the Minneapolis Riverfront for the 23rd year. The festival kicks off with a free concert on Water Power Park Friday. Shop for unique artwork from 200 artists, enjoy live music, family friendly activities and a car show.

Juneteenth Celebration

It’s the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

Minneapolis’ 30th annual Juneteenth celebration is this Saturday.

Head to North Mississippi Regional Park for activities for families and youth to enjoy with food, entertainment, and music.

Pet-A-Palooza

Pet lovers and their pets will flock to the Minnesota State Fair Grounds Saturday for Pet-A-Palooza.

Visit special exhibits, get your dog washed or participate in the cutest pet competition.

Admission is free!

Father’s Day At MN Zoo

Finally, Father’s Day is a great day to bring the dad in your life to the Minnesota Zoo.

Not only do dads get free admission to the zoo, but it’s buy one get one at the IMAX Theatre.

Dads also get a free cookie with purchase of a coffee at the Penguin Café.

