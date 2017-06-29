Working For The Weekend: Fourth Of July Weekend



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We are entering a long holiday weekend for some if you’re taking Monday off. And if you’re not heading to cabin country WCCO’s Kim Johnson found plenty to do around the Twin Cities if you’re Workin’ for the Weekend.

Valleyfair’s 4th Of July Weekend

Valleyfair will be celebrating the July 4th Holiday all weekend with tasty BBQ, and fireworks! Saturday through the 4th is Military Appreciation Weekend All active and retired Military Service Members will get free admission Friends and Family of Service Members can also purchase up to 6 discounted tickets all weekend long. There will also be an All-You-Can-Eat BBQ and fireworks on Monday and Tuesday.

Minnesota Zoo Discounts/Promotions

The Minnesota Zoo is also saluting the troops this weekend with special discounts and promotions.

Current and retired service members will receive free admission, free parking, and half-price admission for family members Saturday through July 9th. You’ll also get $3 off IMAX tickets and 20 percent off gift shop purchases.

Walker Hosts Free 1st Saturday

The Walker Art Center is hosting its free First Saturday. That means free gallery admission plus performances, games, art-making, and kid’s films from 10 am to 3 pm. This Saturday is a garden party in the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden with puppet performances and a special outdoor dance party.

Travail Lakeside Party

Finally, the fourth annual Travail Lakeside Party is here! From 1 to 8 on Saturday, head to Lakeview Terrace Park in Robbinsdale to sample flavors from Travail and Pig Ate My Pizza. There will also be live music and games for the whole family.

